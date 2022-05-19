$5.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $5.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.62. Novavax posted earnings per share of ($4.75) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 220.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of $25.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.49 to $36.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $22.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Novavax.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.05) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Novavax stock traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,884. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $109.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $277.80.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,966,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 31.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,797,000 after purchasing an additional 596,322 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 139.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth about $65,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.