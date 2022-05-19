$6.09 Billion in Sales Expected for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) This Quarter

Analysts expect ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) to post $6.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ONEOK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.44 billion and the lowest is $5.73 billion. ONEOK posted sales of $3.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full-year sales of $23.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.73 billion to $25.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.07 billion to $25.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.06. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

