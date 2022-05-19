$601.89 Million in Sales Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $601.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $601.50 million and the highest is $602.17 million. TTEC posted sales of $554.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. TTEC’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on TTEC in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $62.14 on Thursday. TTEC has a 1 year low of $58.99 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average is $81.75.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 489.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 26,602 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in TTEC by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in TTEC by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

