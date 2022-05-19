$63.30 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) will post $63.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.50 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $59.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $256.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $252.00 million to $260.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $270.65 million, with estimates ranging from $267.40 million to $273.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 39.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBSI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SBSI stock opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.58. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $3,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

