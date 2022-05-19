$7.81 Million in Sales Expected for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) to post sales of $7.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.90 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported sales of $7.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year sales of $32.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.16 million to $32.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.15 million, with estimates ranging from $34.23 million to $42.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCRD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 409,798 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 294,608 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 608,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 67,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 166,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

