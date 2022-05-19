$708.93 Million in Sales Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) to post sales of $708.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $692.11 million to $722.90 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $654.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -211.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $40.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -733.33%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,052,000 after purchasing an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.