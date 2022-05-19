8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn Sells 6,662 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $52,896.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,661 shares in the company, valued at $624,568.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, May 15th, Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $29,878.22.

On Monday, April 18th, Matthew Zinn sold 762 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $8,237.22.

On Friday, March 18th, Matthew Zinn sold 499 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $5,733.51.

EGHT traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,966. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $949.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

