$907.15 Million in Sales Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) will report sales of $907.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $899.99 million and the highest is $914.30 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $830.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $73.90 and a 12-month high of $94.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

