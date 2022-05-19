$94.15 Million in Sales Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) to announce $94.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.60 million to $95.70 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $83.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $372.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $369.30 million to $375.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $411.90 million, with estimates ranging from $409.70 million to $414.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.35 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.55. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Anthony L. Leggio bought 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $63,027.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,214.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,920,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,770,000 after acquiring an additional 52,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,824,000 after buying an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,247,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,122,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,532,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

