$952.85 Million in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) to announce $952.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $959.41 million and the lowest is $949.40 million. Ciena posted sales of $833.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $4.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $201,043.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,599,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,286 shares of company stock worth $1,554,486. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Ciena by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $51.17 on Thursday. Ciena has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

