A2A S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.31

A2A S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AEMMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3099 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

A2A stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. A2A has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on A2A in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A2A S.p.A. engages in the production, sale, and distribution of gas and electricity, and district heating in Italy and internationally. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, photovoltaic, cogeneration, waste treatment, and wind plants with a total installed capacity of 8.9 GW; and purchases and sells electricity, gas, fuels, and environmental certificates.

