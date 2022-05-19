Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Martin P. Sutter Sells 2,000 Shares

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ABMD traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.65. 637,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,086. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.25 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.09.
Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.80.
About Abiomed (Get Rating)
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
