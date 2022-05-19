ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AAVMY. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($15.63) to €14.00 ($14.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.17) to €11.20 ($11.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €13.80 ($14.38) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from €12.30 ($12.81) to €10.00 ($10.42) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.59.

OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $10.89 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

