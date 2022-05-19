ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AAVMY. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($15.63) to €14.00 ($14.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.17) to €11.20 ($11.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €13.80 ($14.38) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from €12.30 ($12.81) to €10.00 ($10.42) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.59.

OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $10.89 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

