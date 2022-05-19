ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €13.80 ($14.38) target price on the stock.

AAVMY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €12.30 ($12.81) to €10.00 ($10.42) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. AlphaValue cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($15.63) to €14.00 ($14.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from €15.00 ($15.63) to €14.00 ($14.58) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.17) to €11.20 ($11.67) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABN AMRO Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.59.

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $17.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

