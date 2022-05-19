Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Given New $13.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.50 to $13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Accel Entertainment stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.36. 2,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $192.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.96 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 48.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $80,064.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 620,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,757,788.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,280 shares of company stock worth $1,987,054. Company insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 72,097 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 71,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

