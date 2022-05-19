Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Given New $13.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.50 to $13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.31% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.
Accel Entertainment stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.36. 2,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65.
In other Accel Entertainment news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $80,064.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 620,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,757,788.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,280 shares of company stock worth $1,987,054. Company insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 72,097 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 71,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.
About Accel Entertainment (Get Rating)
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
