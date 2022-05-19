AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.28. 63,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,629. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.70.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 24,729 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 123,241 shares during the last quarter. 23.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

