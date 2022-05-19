AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $706.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.47. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $30.33.

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 25,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 11,650,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,751,000 after buying an additional 1,424,627 shares during the period. SkyKnight Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 0.7% in the first quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,145,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,574,000 after acquiring an additional 55,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,224,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 34,062 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,884,000 after purchasing an additional 977,601 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.