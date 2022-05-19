Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADNT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.40.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. Adient has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $53.17.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $237,804.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 385.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 792.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 36,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

