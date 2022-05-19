Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

ADNT stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. Adient has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adient will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $237,804.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Adient by 12.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Adient by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adient by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Adient by 385.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

