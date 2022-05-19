ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) & Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) Head-To-Head Contrast

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ADM Tronics Unlimited alerts:

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Tivic Health Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.08 -$600,000.00 ($0.01) -9.49 Tivic Health Systems $1.17 million 13.24 -$8.49 million N/A N/A

ADM Tronics Unlimited has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ADM Tronics Unlimited and Tivic Health Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -16.20% -18.94% -10.37% Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tivic Health Systems beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Electronic, Chemicals, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. It also provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. In addition, the company offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Further, it provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. The company's primary product, ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. It sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites and platforms, such as Amazon.com, as well as to major U.S. online retailers, such as BestBuy.com, FSAStore.com, Walgreens.com, Walmart.com. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.