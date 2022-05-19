Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.39 billion.

ATGE opened at $31.70 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.34 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.34%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.33.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe acquired 1,250 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

