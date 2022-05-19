Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) recently:

5/17/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $98.00.

5/5/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $130.00.

5/4/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $155.00 to $147.00.

5/4/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $140.00.

5/4/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $145.00.

5/4/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $150.00.

5/4/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $98.00.

4/25/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $144.00 to $111.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AMD is benefiting from the sale of its Ryzen and EPYC server processors, owing to the increasing proliferation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in industries like cloud, gaming and data center domains. The growing clout of 7 nanometer (nm) products in the data center vertical, driven by work-from-home and online learning trends, is a key catalyst. AMD provided strong 2022 guidance for revenues backed by robust growth across all businesses. Higher server and client processor revenues are likely to lead to a sequential increase. The Xilinx and Pensando acquisition will boost AMD's data center business. Alliances with Amazon, Microsoft, Baidu and JD.com augment business prospects. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel is a concern.”

4/5/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $148.00.

3/27/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $159.00.

AMD stock opened at $96.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

