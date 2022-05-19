Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Director Dawn Svoronos Purchases 30,000 Shares

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) Director Dawn Svoronos acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.86.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADVM. StockNews.com began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 71,465.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 39,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

