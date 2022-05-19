Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.67.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $124.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.72. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $191.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.