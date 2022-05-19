Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Cut to $152.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $124.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.72. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,603,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,330 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,356,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,218,000 after purchasing an additional 238,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,102,000 after purchasing an additional 46,720 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.