Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Lowered to $152.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMG. StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.00.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $124.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,790,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 474.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

