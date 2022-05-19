AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) PT Raised to €2.80 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.70 ($2.81) to €2.80 ($2.92) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.60) to €2.75 ($2.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AIB Group from €2.90 ($3.02) to €2.65 ($2.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.71.

Get AIB Group alerts:

OTCMKTS AIBRF remained flat at $$2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.