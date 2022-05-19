Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 8th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

Air Products and Chemicals has raised its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Air Products and Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $11.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.88. 9,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,513. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.75. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on APD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 85.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.