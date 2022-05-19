Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.55-$2.65 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $304.86.

APD opened at $234.47 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.30 and a 200-day moving average of $266.75.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 39.5% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 539,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,834,000 after acquiring an additional 152,858 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $31,425,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,114,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

