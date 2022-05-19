Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $304.86.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $234.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.75.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 55,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 812.8% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

