Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Air T from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

AIRT stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. Air T has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 million, a PE ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $45.43 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 1,771.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air T during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 27.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

