Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $108.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.90 and a 200 day moving average of $163.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $107.62 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 93.13 and a beta of 0.28.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total transaction of $1,135,624.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,588,867. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 143.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after buying an additional 2,115,385 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 11.7% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 470.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

