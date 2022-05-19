Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO) Director Bandel L. Carano Purchases 33,000 Shares

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) Director Bandel L. Carano acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $87,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,240.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MIMO stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MIMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their price target on Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Airspan Networks in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Airspan Networks by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 43,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc provides 5G end-to-end, 4G, open RAN, and fixed wireless access hardware and software worldwide. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

