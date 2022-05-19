Alan Stein Buys 70,000 Shares of FAR Limited (ASX:FAR) Stock

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

FAR Limited (ASX:FARGet Rating) insider Alan Stein acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$52,430.00 ($36,664.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

FAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets located in Africa and Australia. The company holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in the Gambia, the Guinea-Bissau, and the Senegal projects in West and East Africa. It also holds a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.