Alan Stein Buys 70,000 Shares of FAR Limited (ASX:FAR) Stock

FAR Limited (ASX:FAR – Get Rating) insider Alan Stein acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$52,430.00 ($36,664.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

FAR Company Profile

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets located in Africa and Australia. The company holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in the Gambia, the Guinea-Bissau, and the Senegal projects in West and East Africa. It also holds a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia.

