Albireo Pharma, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Albireo Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.99 EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.17). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 72.02% and a negative return on equity of 72.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.29) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

ALBO stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $37.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $30,030.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,875.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,872 shares of company stock worth $61,139 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

