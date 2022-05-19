Alexander Waislitz Purchases 80,000 Shares of Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz bought 80,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,800.00 ($15,944.06).
Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 12th, Alexander Waislitz bought 90,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,200.00 ($17,622.38).
- On Monday, May 9th, Alexander Waislitz bought 173,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,440.00 ($33,874.13).
- On Tuesday, May 3rd, Alexander Waislitz purchased 80,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,400.00 ($17,062.94).
- On Thursday, April 28th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 15,264 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,655.52 ($3,255.61).
- On Tuesday, April 26th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 111,550 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,361.35 ($24,728.22).
- On Friday, April 22nd, Alexander Waislitz bought 288,450 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$92,304.00 ($64,548.25).
