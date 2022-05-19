Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 50.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock traded up C$0.08 on Thursday, hitting C$11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of C$10.13 and a 1 year high of C$17.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.77.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

