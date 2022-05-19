Alibaba Group (BABA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect Alibaba Group to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alibaba Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA opened at $87.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $236.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $230.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.24.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.