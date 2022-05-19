Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) CEO Timothy O. Brown Acquires 50,000 Shares

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) CEO Timothy O. Brown acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BIRD opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. Allbirds, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Allbirds by 651.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,075,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allbirds by 156.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,368,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 835,585 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,398,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

BIRD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

