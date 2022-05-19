Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

ALGM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of ALGM stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $23.28. 16,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.06.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,494,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,725,000 after acquiring an additional 314,108 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,504,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,760,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,689,000 after buying an additional 293,258 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

