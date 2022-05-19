ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALE. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ALE opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average is $63.51. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 74.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ALLETE by 61.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after buying an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ALLETE by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,035,000 after buying an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,329,000 after purchasing an additional 215,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,541,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,150,000 after purchasing an additional 118,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 435.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 106,578 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

