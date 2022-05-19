Alliance Global Partners Lowers Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target to C$15.00

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $3.86 on Thursday. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

