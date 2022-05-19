Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $357.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.64. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 3.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 135,606 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,656,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,999,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,691,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,758 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

