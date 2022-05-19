Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) CMO Rafael Amado Sells 11,500 Shares

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $85,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rafael Amado also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $39,852.99.

NASDAQ ALLO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.55. 1,975,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,419. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.88. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $31.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,868,000 after acquiring an additional 249,253 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,906,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,696,000 after buying an additional 244,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after buying an additional 301,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after buying an additional 1,138,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

