AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ALVR has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97.

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. Analysts expect that AlloVir will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlloVir news, Director David Hallal sold 40,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $305,631.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $67,152.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 389,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,408 shares of company stock worth $407,203 over the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

