Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Director Paul Black Sells 50,000 Shares

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) Director Paul Black sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $909,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,809,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, March 10th, Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

