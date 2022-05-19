Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Purchases £715,000 in Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £715,000 ($881,410.26).
Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Sehat Sutardja bought 626,480 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £914,660.80 ($1,127,540.43).
- On Monday, May 9th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £605,000 ($745,808.68).
Shares of Alphawave IP Group stock opened at GBX 151.80 ($1.87) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a current ratio of 15.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 158.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 173.76. Alphawave IP Group plc has a one year low of GBX 113.60 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 473.60 ($5.84).
About Alphawave IP Group (Get Rating)
Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.
