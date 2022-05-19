Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Purchases £715,000 in Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £715,000 ($881,410.26).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphawave IP Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 17th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £715,000 ($881,410.26).

On Wednesday, May 11th, Sehat Sutardja bought 626,480 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £914,660.80 ($1,127,540.43).

On Monday, May 9th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £605,000 ($745,808.68).

Shares of Alphawave IP Group stock opened at GBX 151.80 ($1.87) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a current ratio of 15.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 158.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 173.76. Alphawave IP Group plc has a one year low of GBX 113.60 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 473.60 ($5.84).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

About Alphawave IP Group (Get Rating)

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.