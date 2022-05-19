AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

ATGFF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522. AltaGas has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

