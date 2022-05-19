Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.79-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,603,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,654,329. Altria Group has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,556,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,334,000 after acquiring an additional 211,173 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

