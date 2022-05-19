ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 6,841.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,024,000 after acquiring an additional 507,399 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,627,000 after purchasing an additional 970,252 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 10.9% during the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.